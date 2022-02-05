It was 9 a.m. Monday and Lori Layton’s 8-year-old daughter should have been starting her day at Hempfield School District’s Mountville Elementary.

Instead, she was on the phone with her mom, reporting that she waited outdoors for 30 minutes in 17 degree cold for a school bus that never came.

“She didn’t know what to do,” Layton, 39, said.

Layton, a nurse practitioner, quickly drove home from work to take her daughter to school. When she arrived, her daughter was sitting on a heating pad and warming her hands with a hair dryer.

The Laytons’ experience is one of the more dramatic consequences of a problem school districts everywhere are facing. The pandemic has stretched school bus companies thin as employees get sick and new drivers are hard to recruit as jobs of all types are proving hard to fill. The rise late last year of the fast-spreading omicron variant has pushed the situation to a breaking point.

Hempfield is not alone among local districts struggling. Conestoga Valley School District has planned for a shift to virtual instruction if it is short bus drivers. In early January, Warwick School District announced a similar contingency plan. Donegal School District encouraged parents and guardians to become drivers in an October letter.

In an interview early January with LNP | LancasterOnline, Mike Kramer, president of Schultz Transportation, said the company had to “get creative” by combining bus routes or covering routes with other employees whose duties would not typically include driving. Fortunately, everyone in the office, regardless of position, is certified to drive buses. Schultz services Lancaster, Penn Manor, Lampeter-Stasburg and Warwick school districts.

Hempfield School District buses are operated by Student Transportation of America. Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, the district was served by 93 buses and 105 drivers, including substitutes, said Hempfield director of communications Cheryl Irwin-Bass. Now, there are 67 vehicles and 70 drivers, including substitutes, to transport approximately 7,300 students.

An attempt to reach a Student Transportation spokesperson Thursday afternoon was unsuccessful.

Irwin-Bass said a substitute driver was filling in on the route where Layton’s daughter and several other students were stranded Monday.

Because the driver was unfamiliar with the route, they missed a few stops, Irwin-Bass said.

According to Hempfield Superintendent Mike Bromirski, Student Transportation – like Schultz has done – pulled in its office staff as substitute drivers that day. So, the Student Transportation office employee normally responsible for communicating delays with parents was driving a bus.

Communication from Hempfield Superintendent Good evening, Thank you for reaching out to us. First and foremost, I’m sorry this occurred. This was certainly unacceptable, and I apologize that district protocols were not followed. I’ve copied Mark Brooks, our CFOO, on this email as our transportation director, Mr. Frank, has been out of the office. Mr. Brooks is still working through this with the bus contractor (STA) to determine the total extent of what occurred and find ways to ensure that this doesn't happen again. From Mr. Brooks: There were several substitute bus drivers today. To compound the matter, the bus contractor (STA) office staff, who usually notifies the district of any issues that would require a robocall, were covering bus runs themselves, which left no one in their office to contact the district. We are investigating new routing software that would be installed in the buses to aid the new or substitute drivers in ensuring that all stops are clearly defined, with the goal of no missed stops. While this does not address the matter this morning, I wanted to let you know that we are seeking ways to improve our service. Regarding tomorrow morning, Mr. Brooks confirmed with STA that the students will be picked up at the same time as last week - not what is currently in PowerSchool. Regarding the PowerSchool information, we have been forced to reroute buses due to driver shortages. The parents/guardians of the students impacted by this change should be receiving an email alerting the parents/guardians of the change which will take place on Wednesday February 2, 2022. Any information in Power School reflects the new time starting Wednesday, not the pickup tomorrow. Again, we do apologize for what occurred today and are working with the bus contractor to ensure that this does not happen again. Mike

“I’m sorry this occurred,” Bromirski said in an email to Maureen Eccleston, 44, a Mountville parent who contacted him Monday. “This was certainly unacceptable.”

Bromirski said the district and Student Transportation are investigating new software to aid in ensuring all stops are clearly defined and none are missed.

‘Less and less notice’

Since January, Layton said buses ran late consistently. Just two weeks ago, she received an automated phone call every day that her daughter’s bus would be late.

Monday was the first incident in which parents were not notified in advance of any bussing issues, she said

“I would categorize it as an isolated incident,” Irwin-Bass said. “I’m also not minimizing it to the children that were left out there. We take that seriously.”

As students returned from their holiday breaks in early January, bus drivers were few and far between. Schultz Transportation had 21 drivers call in sick Jan. 3, Kramer said, adding that those circumstances are a rarity for the company.

“A lot of these people would normally be at work and work through those scenarios,” Kramer said of drivers experiencing cold-like symptoms. “But when you throw the word COVID in there that kind of puts everyone on the defensive, and in some cases, rightly so.”

Hempfield parent Cassandra Harter, 36, said her children’s bus driver was unavailable in the first week of January. Her 9- and 12-year-old students had a different bus that arrived 25 minutes late each day that week.

Buses are often late because they’re “doubling” up, meaning a bus driver completes their regular route and returns to pick up students on another route. In those instances, Harter said her children wouldn’t get picked up until 9 a.m.

“They don’t even get to school until after school starts and they miss breakfast,” she added.

Regardless of income, Hempfield students are offered free breakfast before the 9 a.m. bell, so students coming in any later miss that opportunity.

And some students don't have transportation to school if a bus doesn’t come.

Michelle Pollis, 41, and her husband are out of the house early in the morning – before their two children head into school. A sitter drives their children to the bus stop but can’t stay with them until the bus comes.

On Monday, they waited half an hour for the bus before neighbor Jaci Hoosier, 44, offered to drive them into school.

Prior to that she said the district had been “giving us less and less notice” when buses were delayed.

Hempfield told parents Jan. 4 that delays were to be expected and robocall notifications wouldn’t be sent out unless the bus was running 15 minutes late.

The only other option for parents would be to drive their children to school.

‘We’re tired’

Harter said Hempfield asks parents to drive their children to school to lessen the load for bus drivers.

An email she and other parents received from Derrick Frank, Hempfield’s director of transportation, included the line “If your student is picked up daily and can be long term removed from the roster, please email transportation@hempfieldsd.org.”

Harter, a stay-at-home mom, took her kids into school when the bus didn’t come. However, navigating pick-up and drop-off times for school is tricky with a 3-year-old in the mix.

Preschool starts for her youngest at the same time as elementary school, while afternoon nap-time cuts into pick-up time.

Then, there’s the drop-off or pick-up line.

“You can’t just roll up and drop off,” she said, adding that some parents get in line to drop off their students 45 minutes before school begins. “Ultimately at the end of it all, you’d get home after the bus would have already dropped the kids off again anyways and then just lost so much time.”

In a time with so little caregiver relief, Harter said she had just been looking forward to the benefit of public services like bus transportation.

“Whether you’re working or stay-at-home, we’re tired,” Harter said. “To be asked to do more is really draining.”