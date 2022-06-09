At 211 degrees, water is hot. At 212 degrees, water boils, makes steam and can power a locomotive.

One extra degree makes all the difference, said Garden Spot High School Principal Matthew Sanger. And Sanger congratulated each of the 235 seniors who graduated from the Elanco School District high school Wednesday night for burning at 212 degrees.

“That extra degree is closer than you think,” Sanger said to the seniors standing before him.

Sanger had asked each student to stand to be recognized for how they found their extra degree, from a National Merit Finalist to those going on to the military and every student who attended the school as it was recognized as one of the best schools in the nation by the U.S. News World & Report.

Collectively, he said, the Class of 2022 raised over $750,000 in scholarships, grants and financial aid for college. Additionally, at the end of the ceremony, Sanger recognized the class’s co-salutatorians Conrad Burrell and Emma Burger, and valedictorian Jack Bruggerman.

“You earned my trust, my admiration and respect by burning at 212 degrees,” Sanger said.

Yet, the temptation to cool down never goes away, Sanger added.

And the class will likely face challenges in the coming years, said speaker and senior Amanda Wolfe.

But Wolfe urged her classmates not to fear the unknown, but embrace it. After all, the students have already overcome the unknown, the COVID-19 pandemic. And, with the pandemic came obstacles in the form of school closures and event cancellations.

“This is it – this is our last stop before we take different paths,” Sanger said. “You will face roadblocks, closures, detours – and because we live in Pennsylvania – potholes. But remember, it is your path.”

And moving on after high school, as speaker and class Vice President Jewel Boninu pointed out, is not as hard as she expected.

“I truly thought my biggest obstacle would be to leave Garden Spot High School,” Boninu said. “While it is difficult, it is definitely easier than anticipated.”

Boninu and the other class officers bid farewell to the high school by leaving a Willow Tree to be planted on campus and with flowers for the class advisor, Katherine Swinehart.

“I’ve come to realize that I’m the lucky one because I got to experience something so special that the idea of leaving it behind is so terrifying,” Boninu.