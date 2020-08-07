Lititz police

DUI

LITITZ: Casey Brooke Yeakle, 30, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence after police pulled her over near South Broad Street and West Orange Street on Aug. 3 at 11:40 p.m., police said. She was originally pulled over for unsafe driving, but police said she appeared to be under the influence. Yeakle refused to give samples of her breath, police said.

Susquehanna Regional police

BURGLARY

MARIETTA BOROUGH: Meagan Halbleid, 34, was charged with burglary, theft and criminal trespass after police said she broke into a residence in the 100 block of West Market Street and stole oxycodone pills.

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING

MARIETTA BOROUGH: Shawn Welsh, 18, was charged with theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief for stealing a TV valued at $250 and damaging a curtain rod while he was staying at the Blue Note Motor Inn, police said.

