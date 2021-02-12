Ephrata police released video showing an early-morning theft of a business at Green Dragon Market on Jan. 30, hoping the public can help find the thieves.

DeWalt power tools valued around $5,000 were stolen from a business, police said. They didn't specify the type of tools that were reportedly stolen.

At least two men are seen in the 40 second video clip, taken between 4 and 5 a.m.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Ephrata police detective Lockhart at 717-738-9200 ext. 241. People can also submit an anonymous tip on the department's CrimeWatch page.