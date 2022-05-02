Burglars broke into a Mount Joy Township gun shop and stole 14 long guns early Sunday morning, according to Northwest Regional police.

The four unidentified burglars entered Trop Gun Shop at 910 North Hanover Street shortly after 4:30 a.m., police said in a news release Monday.

Officers with Northwest Regional and Elizabethtown Borough police arrived to find the front door smashed, but no suspects in sight.

An email to a Northwest Regional police detective asking for additional information was not immediately returned.

The same shop has been the site of previous burglaries before, including one in 2018 when two burglars stole 18 semi-automatic pistols. Another burglary in 2016 resulted in three people who police said had "significant ties" to street gangs being charged after stealing nine handguns.

In another instance in 2018, guns stolen from the store were used in a Harrisburg shooting, authorities in Dauphin County said. Four people -- two of them juveniles -- were later charged in that theft, which involved 16 weapons being stolen from the store.

Anyone who can identify any of the suspects is urged to contact Detective Chuck Tobias by email at ctobias@nwrpd.org or by phone at 717-689-5598, ext. 131, or Agent Ryan Kovach with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms by email at ryan.kovach@atf.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913 or by texting “LANCS” plus a message to 847411.