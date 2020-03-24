A man who burglarized three houses in Lancaster city and Lancaster Township last year will serve at least 10 years in prison after police tied him to all three thefts using his shoe print and an odd motive, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

Jonnathan Julio Toro, 27, pleaded guilty to three felony counts of burglary and related charges for robberies that happened between January and April 2019, the district attorney’s office said.

He was sentenced to serve 10 to 20 years in prison, after an assistant district attorney ripped up a plea agreement because Toro “did not keep his end of the agreement” -- offering to provide info on additional crimes to police, the district attorney’s office said.

Toro was angry that the plea agreement was ripped up, the district attorney’s office said, and said he wouldn’t plead guilty, but changed his mind after he was taken out of the courtroom.

Toro was tied to the three burglaries because he poured dish soap at the scene of the burglaries to conceal evidence, according to the district attorney’s office said.

Detectives also used a shoeprint of a Nike Air Jordan that was left at one of the scenes to match Toro to the burglaries. He admitted that a pair of Jordan’s that were found during a search warrant were his, the district attorney’s office said.

Police also found several items that were stolen, including televisions, computers and jewelry.