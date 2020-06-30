Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire at a two-story bungalow in Brecknock Township Tuesday evening.

The fire was located in the 1000 block of Dry Tavern Road around 7 p.m., Lancaster County-Wide Communications said. The building is located across from Weaver’s Store Inc.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries, said Jared Artus, deputy fire chief of Fivepointville Fire Company. The residence was used to store miscellaneous items.

Firefighters had the blaze under control within about 30 minutes of arriving at the scene, Artus said.

The fire started in a back corner of the house, Artus said. Radio dispatch reported that flames were visible on the roof of the building and that smoke was visible from a mile away at the time of the fire.

Artus didn’t have an estimate on how much damage the fire caused, but said a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is investigating.

Martindale, Garden Spot, Bowmansville and Adamstown fire companies assisted Fivepointville in managing the fire.