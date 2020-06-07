This week, Lancaster Watchdog takes a look at a stretch of road in Lancaster city that has been characterized as one long pothole.

UGI performed roadwork on Race Avenue from West Ross Street to West James Street as part of a long-term infrastructure improvement plan.

A reader wrote to Watchdog saying the road in the wake of the repairs is “absolute trash.”

The reader said a trench was not properly filled to the same height as the road surface before asphalt was poured.

“As a result, there is a massive pothole,” the reader said. “And along the duration of the installed pipe there is an uneven road surface with a gap so large that it can damage a car’s suspension and bubble tires.”

Watchdog recently visited the site and noticed a jigsaw path on the southbound lane of Race Avenue. Some trenches were well more than an inch deep.

Contacted by Watchdog, Lancaster Public Works Department deputy director Matt Metzler said he requested UGI have crews visit the site and clean up any low trenches in the coming days.

“We do often monitor sites like this and summon a crew back to address trenches, and will do so in this instance,” he said.

UGI spokesman Joe Swope followed up with Watchdog and said paving work will begin following a separate curb repair project. He said the aim is to have the affected stretch of road paved before the Fourth of July weekend.

Notice any problems?

