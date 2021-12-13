Three bulldogs valued at a combined $17,000 were stolen from a Penn Township kennel early Sunday morning, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

The three bulldogs, a 3-year-old male and male and female eight-week-old puppies were stolen from a commercial kennel in the 100 block of Elm Road at 4:17 a.m., police said in a news release.

The adult bulldog was valued at $10,000 while the puppies were valued at $3,500 each.

The news release did not have any additional information about the incident. Police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact police at 717-733-0965 or submit a tip at www.nlcrpd.org or on CrimeWatch.