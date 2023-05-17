A fire started at a residence in Little Britain Township on Wednesday afternoon, collapsing the building.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a residence at 123 Nottingham Road at 4:45 p.m. for a report of a fire. A dispatcher with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said the building collapsed, but it appears to be vacant.

Robert Fulton Fire Company and Quarryville Fire Company responded to the scene.

Chief Phil Smith, of Robert Fulton Fire Company, said he arrived about five minutes after the fire was reported, and the house was already “100% involved.” Smith said the fire marshal is investigating to determine the cause of the fire, which Smith believes started in the rear of the building.

Smith confirmed it took about 45 minutes to put the fire under control, and there were no reported injuries.

The road around the building was closed off as of 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

The house was abandoned around two years ago, after a different fire.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.