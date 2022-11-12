A peaceful bubble is how Army veteran John Michael, once an infantryman with the 82nd Airborne Division, described Building Bridges Foundation to a crowd at the organization's Veterans Day event Saturday at Anderson Farm in Conestoga.

Building Bridges was founded in 2015 by veteran Dave Anderson, who donated his 21-acre farm and several thoroughbred horses to the cause after reflecting on the death of his brother Larry Anderson.

“My brother had served in the Korean War, and when he was already out of the service he committed suicide from what we called shell shock,” Anderson said. “When I retired from my businesses, I wanted to hand it over and turn it into a therapy area with equine to help guys with PTSD coming back or those who had mental issues or were having relationship issues or alcohol issues. Primarily, I wanted to give them some sort of type of relief.”

Since its founding, Building Bridges has expanded from equine therapy to also include a cafe where veterans can meet and talk, a boxing club with local youth that veterans can be involved with, and mentoring opportunities between veterans. Building Bridges also works with Lancaster County’s Veterans Court to help provide opportunities and services to veterans in need.

“I've seen so much therapy going on in this atmosphere that is safe because they can relate to each other,” said Joe Campbell, a retired physician from the county who is helping Building Bridges with their mentoring program.

The organization has grown faster than Anderson imagined when he first started it, and he said he is thankful for his business background for helping him navigate that growth and the volunteers he said have made it possible.

But Anderson said the size of the organization is not what is most important to him, rather that it is a place where veterans can go for help.

“If we help one, that's OK,” Anderson said. “Just one. It's not just the numbers; it's the depth.”

Previously, Anderson bred horses on the farm and had witnessed the connection people can have with the animals.

“Horses don’t ask questions,” Anderson said as to why he thinks the animals are so successful in therapy.

Building Bridges is affiliated with Illinois-based Equine Assisted Learning and Growth Association and has a licensed therapist and equine specialist who work as a team to provide therapy for the veterans. That therapy builds upon other therapy an individual may be receiving.

“Horses are prey animals, and so they survive by reading their environment with their bodies,” said Debra Reider, a therapist at Building Bridges. “So that makes them very tuned and sensitive to anyone that comes into the pasture with them.”

“It (equine therapy) does deal a lot with relationships and how to build a relationship with a horse,” said Donald Landis, an equine specialist and 22-year Army veteran. “In doing so, since we're not forcing them (the horses), the things that the veterans learned here can be applied to real-life situations.”

Each session is different according to both Reider and Landis depending on what is needed in that moment. There is no standard for what a session may look like at Building Bridges.

“Sometimes somebody's just going to say, I just need to stand here and I just need to take in the beauty, and I just need to practice my breathing and connecting to my body,” Reider said. “Sometimes our whole session will just be practicing breathing. We had a session one time where one of the horses walked up while the veteran was just focusing on their body and breathing and the horse stood with them the entire time”

At the Veterans Day event Saturday different veterans got up to discuss how Building Bridges has helped them.

“I remember my first few sessions filled with tears in pain, peeling back all the layers that needed to be addressed,” said Kristy, an Army veteran, who asked that her last name not be used.

Kristy went on to describe how Building Bridges helped her adjust to the civilian world around her after she was forced to retire from the military with an injury.

The reality of veteran suicide and the invisible wounds the veterans suffer is something everyone at the event spoke about. According to the 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, in 2020 there were 6,146 suicides among veterans, an average of 16.8 per day.

Landis said he knew at least three veterans who committed suicide after they came back from deployment, including one man he was close with and described as a joker.

“Building Bridges sits in that gap of that promise we made to them (veterans),” said Andrew Marshall, a veteran and the organization’s interim executive director.