A newly-announced 167-acre subdivision in Cumberland County from Lancaster city-based Charter Homes & Neighborhoods will look a lot different from the firm’s latest project here.

The two different approaches to development by the same company reflect differences in the two housing markets.

“What used to be very simple and straightforward has become much more dynamic, with opportunities to provide housing with lots of different programs and formats,” said Rob Bowman, president of Charter Homes & Neighborhoods.

The Grange development, located in Middlesex Township outside of Carlisle, will include a mix of townhouses and single-family homes expected to cost between $200,000 to $600,000. The development is in the middle of an agricultural area of the township, and plans call for preserving 45 acres within the site as open space. Charter plans to break ground early next year on the first phase of 48 homes, and residents are expected to move in by next fall. The rest of the development has yet to be planned.

Bowman said the goal is to provide a broad mix of housing types to serve multiple generations of homeowners at different stages of homeownership.

Grandview Strand, the developer’s newest project in Lancaster County, would be a more dense project made up entirely of rental apartments. The 204-unit apartment complex at 1251 New Holland Pike in Manheim Township will be made up of eight, three-story buildings located on 26 acres, with commercial space in seven of the buildings. It would also include five acres of preserved land.

Work is already underway at the site, which is wedged between Route 30 and the Grandview Heights neighborhood. Construction is set to begin on the apartments this summer, with residents moving in early next year. Bowman declined to provide the rental cost of the units.

The two counties are among the fastest growing in the state, but there are differences in their housing markets. Bowman said Lancaster County is a little more constrained in terms of developable ground compared to Cumberland County.

Rental housing is also much harder to come by in Lancaster County than in Cumberland. According to census data, Lancaster County had a 2% rental vacancy rate in 2021, the most recent year available. Cumberland County’s rental vacancy rate was 7.2% in 2021.

Bowman said the growing demand for rental housing has been a big change in the housing market in recent years – due to increasing home prices and a growing number of people renting by choice.

“Over the last three to four years, it’s become a pretty dynamic environment in terms of people’s housing needs, and the affordability of housing,” he said.

Charter has been willing to build different types of housing to meet changing trends in the market. Its Florin Hill development in Mount Joy Borough was an early example of a mixed-use townhouse development, and earned praise from county planners when it was built in 2008.

“We see the neighborhood that people want as being as important a consideration as the homes themselves,” Bowman said.