Massive swarms of mayflies that have threatened driver safety on a bridge connecting Columbia and Wrightsville have officially become a million-dollar problem in Lancaster and York counties.

That’s the case as state transportation officials propose expensive lighting upgrades to control the bugs on Veterans Memorial Bridge.

This year’s mayfly swarms are only weeks away, but the potential solutions are still a few years off, according to Mark Malhenzie, a senior project manager with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

As a result, the approach for this year, and possible years to follow, will continue to be to simply turn off the bridge lights during the early summer mayfly season.

This week, Malhenzie gave an update on an estimated $79.6 million plan that’s being developed to rehabilitate the mile-long bridge, which carries Route 462 over the Susquehanna River.

Construction is expected to begin in summer 2023 and continue into 2027, Malhenzie said.

Until then, people who use the bridge will continue to contend with the annual June emergence of mayflies, which are notorious for swarming near lights that illuminate the bridge surface.

In fact, the flies have swarmed so densely they’ve clouded drivers’ visibility, even leading to crashes. Dead bugs also pile up on the bridge’s driving surface, according to Eric White, president of Wrightsville Borough Council.

“It gets so bad that the bugs rain down from the lights,” White said. “The one year, they used a front-end loader to scoop them up.”

The bugs have even caused motorcycle crashes.

“That’s when it became real,” he said, referring to the search for solutions.

Plans for new lighting

That search continued last year, when PennDOT officials conducted a lighting study at the bridge, where they tested different lighting intensities and colors to find a combination that would deter the flies from swarming near the road surface.

From that study, PennDOT officials were able to develop a lighting proposal, Malhenzie said, explaining the goal is to replace the bridge’s current white-colored lighting.

Mayflies are attracted to moonlight, which they use to navigate, according to Tim Abbey, a commercial horticulture educator with Penn State Extension in York.

At Veterans Memorial Bridge, the flies probably mistake the white lighting for the moon, he said.

“It just confused them,” he said. “They just kind of circle around the light.”

Citing their study, PennDOT officials are now suggesting that above-bridge lights be changed from their current cold, white color to a warmer amber. That’s in addition to installing lighting under the bridge, Malhenzie said.

“During mayfly season, the under-bridge lighting will be green polarized light which mayflies are most attracted to within the color spectrum. The mayflies will be attracted in higher numbers to congregate under the bridge,” Malhenzie said.

3 components to plan

The plan has three components: switching to amber lighting for a cost of $75,000 to $90,000; upgrading a lighting control system at a cost of $35,000 to $40,000; and installing the under-bridge lighting at a cost of $1.1 to $1.4 million.

Those are costs beyond the scope of the original bridge rehabilitation project, which includes deck and barrier replacement and repairs to the bridge’s underside. Funding options for the lighting work will be explored through work with the Lancaster Metropolitan Planning Organization, Malhenzie said.

They’ll certainly be safer than the current solution of turning the bridge lights off during mayfly season, leaving the driving surface entirely in the dark, he said.

But that practice will have to remain in place until the new lighting solution can be implemented, Malhenzie said.

Drivers, including motorcyclists, are urged to use caution while traveling the darkened bridge, Malhenzie said. The same goes for pedestrians and bicyclists using the bridge at night. They are advised to wear reflective clothing to increase their visibility during mayfly season, he said.

Normally, the season begins in early June, Abbey said, explaining the flies usually swarm for a few weeks each summer.

Prior to that emergence, a typical mayfly lives out the majority of its lifespan underwater, beneath the river’s surface, as immature larva, Abbey said. He described the immature mayflies as “bottom feeders,” explaining that they’re dependent on food sources like decaying plants.

In the last few days of their lives, the bugs transform into winged, flying mayflies. And it’s during that period that they fly over the river, solely to seek out mates and lay eggs atop the water, Abbey said.

“They don’t last long,” he said, noting that the average mayfly lives only 24 to 48 hours after it first takes flight.

Benefits of mayflies

Despite causing problems on the bridge, the local mayfly swarms should be celebrated, Abbey said.

That’s partly because the presence of pollution-sensitive mayflies is a solid indicator of healthy water quality, Abbey said, calling the bugs an important part of the local ecosystem.

“They are a huge food source for fish and crayfish. ... Bats feed on the adults,” he said. “They are kind of a really interesting phenomenon.”

To White in Wrightsville, that’s all good news, but he said he’s interested in driver and pedestrian safety.

“I’m more excited about having lights on the bridge,” he said.