Multiple deer deaths remained under investigation earlier this week in southeastern Pennsylvania, where state Game Commission officials suspect the animals succumbed to one of two similar illnesses — epizootic hemorrhagic disease virus (EHD) or bluetongue virus.

The suspected outbreak affected deer at the marshy Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in northern Lancaster County, according to commission officials. And out of caution officials said Wednesday that they decided to cancel an annual, limited, lottery-style archery hunt at Middle Creek.

Commission officials said they were unavailable Thursday to answer additional questions about the outbreak. However, information about hemorrhagic disease can be found on the agency’s website.

Below, LNP | LancasterOnline has compiled a few basic facts about the suspected illnesses and their threat to deer and humans.

What are bluetongue virus and EHD?

They are similar illnesses, both capable of infecting deer and causing hemorrhagic disease, “one of the most common diseases in white tailed deer in the eastern United States,” according to the Game Commission. The illnesses can be fatal, with outbreaks often causing a “significant” number of deaths, according to the commission.

What are the symptoms?

Hemorrhagic disease damages blood vessels, often producing symptoms in white-tailed deer about seven days after infection, according to the commission. Symptoms can include neck and face swelling; loss of appetite; lethargy and weakness; respiratory distress; fever; and excessive salivating, according to the commission webpage. “Deer with HD will often have ulcers in the mouth and may bleed from the nose and/or mouth. Infected animals may develop swollen, blue tongues,” it reads.

Is the illness fatal in deer?

It’s often deadly, with infected deer typically dying within 8 to 36 hours of showing symptoms, according to the commission, which noted that the illness commonly causes internal organs to hemorrhage.

How do deer contract bluetongue virus and EHD?

Both diseases are transmitted to deer through insect bites, specifically midges, according to the commission. “Female midges pick up the viruses by ingesting the blood of an infected animal and they then transmit the viruses when they feed on an uninfected animal,” the webpage reads.

When and where are deer most susceptible to the illnesses?

According to the commission, outbreaks typically occur in wet areas during late summer and early fall — a period when midge activity peaks. Midges often live near muddy areas, where they breed, according to the webpage.

Are humans or domesticated animals affected?

Neither bluetongue virus nor EHD is known to affect humans, according to the commission. However, some domesticated animals are susceptible. “EHD rarely causes disease in domestic animals, while BT is a well-known disease of sheep, cattle, and goats and can also infect domestic dogs,” the commission webpage reads.

Can hunters consume affected deer?

In 2007, LNP | LancasterOnline reported: “While EHD is not infectious to humans, deer displaying severe symptoms of EHD are usually not suitable for consumption because of the rapid deterioration of the meat and secondary bacterial infection.”