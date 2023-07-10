With the exception of public school administrators, the budget standoff in Harrisburg isn’t causing a lot of concern for local government officials in Lancaster County.

Calls to county and municipal government leaders elicited little alarm over the fact that the Legislature and governor so far have not delivered a spending plan for state government.

County leaders said Monday the standoff would have to last months before they worry about meeting obligations.

“If it goes out until the end of the year? O.K., maybe,” Commissioner John Trescot said. “But even then, we’re in a good financial condition, on the basis that the state will eventually pass the budget and we get reimbursed for those costs.”

Thanks to an influx of federal pandemic recovery money and frugal spending before that, the county ended last year with a $66.8 million general fund balance. The general fund is the county government’s main checking account.

Commissioner Josh Parsons said Monday that the last time state lawmakers were locked in a budget fight, in 2015, the county was able to fund social services agencies that rely heavily on state grants. Those agencies include Children and Youth Services, Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, the Drug and Alcohol Commission and Office of Aging.

“It really didn’t impact the county until very late into the fall or into the winter (of 2015), so our anticipation is that we’re going to meet our obligations, and those county departments that get reimbursed from the state will receive that once the budget process is completed,” said Parsons, who became commissioner in 2016.

The county also weathered the 2015 standoff with a much smaller general fund balance, $18.1 million at the end of that year.

Those social services agencies that receive much of their funding through the state serve some of the neediest populations, including adults and children with drug- and alcohol-related illnesses, mental disabilities and disorders. Many who use them have few to no other choices for care.

County Controller Lisa Colon said care providers are now billing the county for services rendered from the state’s previous fiscal year.

“Thus, (the county is) utilizing funds that were already approved by the state, and will not be withheld during this impasse,” Colon said in an email.

Lisa Schaefer, executive director of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, said counties should begin contingency planning if the impasse drags on much longer. CCAP lobbies on behalf of county commissioners and governments in Harrisburg.

It also helps that county governments run their finances on the calendar year, unlike the state’s, which begins July 1, Schaefer said. Because of that schedule, county governments send out property tax bills at the beginning of the year. By July, they already have collected a substantial portion of their annual revenue, she said.

That’s doubly true for Lancaster County, according to Amber Martin, county treasurer.

“Lancaster County’s taxpayers can always be relied upon to pay their property taxes early; which not only allows the County of Lancaster to receive the majority of our anticipated general fund revenue during the first and second quarters of each year, but in turn, the county invests those funds to realize higher rates of return,” Martin said in an email.

Local governments

Municipal leaders contacted Monday also said they aren’t worried yet about the budget impasse, and some weren’t paying much attention.

West Hempfield Township Manager Andrew Stern said he couldn’t comment on the budget because he didn’t know enough about it.

Over in West Lampeter Township, Manager DeeDee McGuire said the same: “At this time, the township has no reason to be concerned with the state budget difficulties.”

Others are keeping an eye on things but believe it would take months for the lack of state government payments to affect municipal government.

East Hempfield Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer said she hasn’t seen anything that might raise concern in the short term for the township. Lancaster Township Manager Bill Laudien echoed her sentiments.

“As April of 2024 rolls around, it could impact our liquid fuels funding, but I have a lot more items to be concerned about between now and then (than) to be worried about something that may or may not happen next year,” Schweitzer said via email.

East Lampeter Township Chairman John Blowers said the township would not feel the impasse’s effects unless it lasts through the end of the year. East Lampeter is a strong municipality, Blowers said, and can operate mostly off of local tax dollars.

Township Manager Ralph Hutchison agreed, adding that the township has some state funding streams from “dedicated sources” that he does not believe will be impacted.

The lack of concern about the state budget from local leaders could signal stability in local government, which Blowers said is a good thing. But he believes the impasse has exposed the “goofiness” of the state budgeting process.

“You’re highly dependent on the functioning of the state, but the budget… is always a challenge for county and local governments, because the attention turns to the state dysfunctionality,” Blowers said.

Jess King, chief of staff to Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace, said city officials aren’t worried about the budget because they aren’t currently awaiting a “sizable” payment from the state.

Lancaster is applying for a state grant to the Department of Community and Economic Development that would fund the city’s home rule commission, but King indicated the city isn’t worried about that funding yet.

Some local officials are more interested in how the budget will impact public schools. Manheim Township Commissioner President Donna DiMeo said she didn’t know enough about the budget to comment but hoped lawmakers “keep the kids in mind” when making decisions.

Ahmed Ahmed, Lancaster City Council member who chairs the city’s finance committee, said he’s more focused on how schools would be affected than the city, adding that he hopes the School District of Lancaster will be “fairly funded” in the final state budget.

House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler said schools can rely on revenue brought in from property tax payments for a time, but it won’t last forever if all parts of the budget aren’t finished.

“While it may be masked for a little bit…the realities will eventually come home to roost,” said Cutler, of Drumore Township. “There's still a lot of work that needs done and the budget process is far from finished.”

Erik Arneson, spokesman for state Treasurer Stacy Garrity, said “it’s not possible to make payments to the school districts” without the Legislature enacting this year’s state fiscal code which details how the $45.5 billion general spending plan passed by both chambers is to be distributed.

August or September?

According to Senate Republican leadership, a final budget deal and the required fiscal code legislation may not come until senators return to Harrisburg, currently scheduled for September 18.

The Senate could negotiate earlier than September, but Republican rank-and-file members were told by their party’s leadership it’s unlikely that would happen before August, according to state Sen. Chris Gebhard of North Cornwall Township.

“I would have liked to have seen it gone smoother than this,” he said of the overall negotiations this year.

State Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El, D-Lancaster city, said Republican “intransigence” is prolonging the budget impasse. He said House Democrats are willing to return to session as soon the Senate does.