The planned Thaddeus Stevens & Lydia Hamilton Smith Center for History and Democracy in Lancaster will be funded by a combination of public money, large donations from supporters and foundations and smaller donations from the public.

“We think this is going to be about a $22 million campaign,” Robin Sarratt, LancasterHistory vice president, said, adding that it could have a range of $20 million to $23 million.

“We’re looking to raise $5 million for a sustainability endowment for the center, as part of the goal,” Sarratt said. “And so, the capital piece of this — the construction and exhibitions piece — will be between $15 (million) and $18 million.”

About $12.1 million in support has been pledged so far to LancasterHistory.

The public fundraising campaign will begin this summer, said Tom Baldrige, co-chairman of the capital campaign for the Stevens-Smith Center with historian Lenwood Sloan. Baldrige is also the retired president and CEO of the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce.

For about a year, LancasterHistory has been raising money from large donors — called the “quiet phase” of the development campaign.

Late last year, Lancaster’s City Revitalization & Improvement Zone Authority approved up to $4 million for the project, to be paid over 10 years, Jeremy Young, director of community and economic development for the Lancaster City Alliance and the administrator for the Lancaster CRIZ Authority, said.

LancasterHistory “received its first payment of just over $471,000 this year, in January,” Young said, “and whether or not the project will receive the full $4 million that has been committed will depend on the success of their fundraising campaign.”

“Ideally if the project can be created with less public support, less public dollars, I think that’s most ideal from the CRIZ Authority’s perspective — trying to be good stewards of public funds,” Young added.

The CRIZ authority draws funds from certain types of state and local taxes, reported by businesses and property owners in a designated area of Lancaster city, to fund economic development projects.

Other donors

The High Foundation is giving the largest grant it has ever given to a community project, Executive Director Robin Stauffer said.

“We committed $2.5 million to the project, in the quiet phase of the campaign,” Stauffer said. “We’ve already paid a million (dollars) towards that commitment, and the balance will be paid here over the next three years.”

The Stevens-Smith center project is an attractive one because of its education and historic preservation aspects, Stauffer said. In 2019, the High Foundation, which is funded by profits from the High companies, gave the project a $75,000 planning grant.

“And it also is important to the message of inclusion and belonging for everybody, and the importance of diversity,” Stauffer said. “And I think even in some ways, the economic vitality of the city will benefit as a result of this museum and this storytelling. And so, in our minds, it checks a lot of those boxes and impacts a lot of the areas that are important to the High Foundation.”

The family of Anne Gardner and the late Eugene Herr Gardner Sr., which endowed the new Gardner Theatre at Lancaster Country Day School, “has also pledged significant support,” Sarratt said.

“Our family’s presence in Lancaster County goes back to 17th-century Hans Herr; today’s 21st-century opportunity for us to help illuminate a later period of such significance and consequence, seen through the 19th-century eyes of Thaddeus Stevens and Lydia Smith, is enormously exciting,” Anne Gardner said in a statement. “We see the Stevens & Smith Center project as residing resolutely in LancasterHistory’s sweet spot of mission and capability, and in Lancaster County’s tradition of heritage and values.”

The Steinman Foundation, funded by profits from the Steinman companies — including LNP Media Group, publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline — also is preparing to give a large gift to the project.

“The Steinman Foundation board has enthusiastically supported a grant to help with this effort,” foundation President Shane Zimmerman said. “We are currently negotiating the fine print and the details of this grant with LancasterHistory, and I suspect that we will be successful in working out those details.

“And, in the near future, we will announce a grant from the Steinman Foundation to LancasterHistory in support of this project that will be among the largest grants that the Steinman Foundation has ever done. So it will be significant support,” Zimmerman added.

“We view this project as really an important driver for Lancaster that's going to sort of draw attention to our community” and draw visitors to the county, he said.

“We see it as an opportunity to leverage this resource to have future conversations about race, about equity, about diversity and its importance to our country as a strength,” Zimmerman said. Stevens and Smith “play a prominent role in sort of leading the charge as it relates to those matters” and should be celebrated for “their history and their contribution to our country and our community.”