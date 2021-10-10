A Bucks County man broke into the Manheim Auto Auction and began driving recklessly in multiple cars Saturday morning, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Matthew Mark Witherspoon, 27, of Upper Southampton Township, was charged with criminal trespass and two drug violations.

Witherspoon drove a Hyundai through a closed security checkpoint at the Manheim Auto Auction at 1190 Lancaster Road in Penn Township, south of Manheim, around 6:20 a.m., according to a police news release.

Manheim Auto Auction security alerted police after spotting Witherspoon driving recklessly through the 400 and 500 lots in the Hyundai, locking down the facility.

Witherspoon switched vehicles at some point, abandoning the Hyundai and driving a Subaru RX, which was later left parked on a ramp, police said. Witherspoon then left the Subaru and began driving a Nissan Altima before being arrested.

Police found Witherspoon acting erratically and talking to himself, appearing irritable, confused and annoyed. Officers found a syringe on Witherspoon’s lap inside the Altima as well as substances believed to be crystal methamphetamine and medical marijuana.

The Hyundai that Witherspoon used to enter the facility was impounded by police.

Witherspoon was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $10,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Edward Tobin on Oct. 15.