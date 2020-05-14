A basic bucket list isn’t big enough for everything that Barb Frankel has in mind.

The Millersville woman has for the past 30 years kept an entire “bucket drawer.”

“I work on it,” Frankel says. “There are a lot of things I want to see and do. That’s why I retired.”

The term “bucket list” has been part of the vernacular since a 2007 movie by that name featured Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman working through a before-they-kick-the-bucket wish list.

Folks like Frankel are all in. She strongly suggests everyone have a place — be it a drawer, a box or an envelope — to file inspiration. She stuffs her drawer with magazine and newspaper clippings and AAA brochures. She recently saw the Panama Canal with one of her sisters and Australia with the other. That’s two things out of the drawer — though there’s more she wants to see in Australia.

“I don’t know that I’ll live long enough to cross it all off,” Frankel says. But she’s determined to have fun trying.

Do an internet search for “bucket list ideas for seniors” and you’ll find thousands of suggestions — from learning a language to getting ordained online.

Some suggestions are seniors of the Nicholson/Freeman variety. Others are for high school seniors who somehow also ended up big into the bucket list action.

But bucket lists might not be as valuable if they come from somebody else’s suggestions, says Elizabeth Dalton, assistant professor of psychology at Elizabethtown College and a clinical psychologist with research interests in stress, mood and physical health behaviors. The best ideas come from within and can help bring into focus things that have value and meaning, says Dalton, who also offers another note of caution.

“Goals that we set for ourselves can be problematic if we get a little too rigid or attach too much significance to them,” she says. “You don’t want to set yourself up for failure or disappointment.

“Ideally it’s less about a concrete checklist and more about an exercise in what’s most important,” Dalton says. “Wherever you are in life, you can engage in things that are most meaningful to you.”

The term bucket list can be a great motivator, Barb Dunmire says. She used it for the name of the Manheim-based tour company she opened about three years ago.

Bucket List Tours by Barb bases many itineraries on patron requests and combines two or three together. So there’s some sharing of dreams.

“I try to incorporate everyone’s desires to make the perfect package,” Dunmire says. A planned tour to Kentucky combines, for example, the Arc Encounter and the famous Derby.

Bonnie Martin of Ephrata has been on some of Dunmire’s tours and is hoping to get to Europe with the company one day. Normandy and other historical sites are on her bucket list. So is getting her private pilot’s license.

Recently retired from the medical field, Martin says she’s enthusiastically embracing the challenge.

“I always saw people saying they were going to wait until they did this or that before they did what they really wanted to do,” Martin says. “And I’d think, ‘How long do you want to wait to live your life?’ Life has meaning every day. Live it. If you have a passion or something you really want to do, you’ll find a way financially.”

Bucket lists items aren’t on everybody’s financial radar but are an important part of planning for others, says Mark Vergenes, president of MIRUS Financial Partners in Lancaster.

And those plans are in some cases being put on hold due to current economic uncertainties, he says.

“Maybe it’s delayed six months. Maybe it’s delayed a year or two years,” Vergenes says. “But they still want to do what they want to do.

“This is getting psychological,” he adds. “But when mortality hits and a loved one passes away and before that they tell you, ‘I wish I would have done. I wish I could have done.’ You start thinking … ‘I’m going to do mine.’ It becomes a mission.”

For some people, like Melba King, personal bucket lists have morphed into checking things off grandchildren’s lists while logging some quality grandparent time.

In King’s case that started when the oldest of her nine grandchildren was turning 16. He’s now 30. She and her husband, Nathan, told him they wanted to spend a week with him to celebrate and that he could pick the place.

“So, he came back a couple days later and said, ‘I want to go on a cruise to Alaska,’ ” King says. “We were thinking maybe a week at the beach or the mountain cabin. So every summer thereafter, when one of our grandchildren has turned 16, they too have said, ‘Grandma and Grandpa, I want to go on a cruise.’ ”

One granddaughter did opt to stay put at a bed and breakfast in Puerto Rico.

King has embraced her 80s by staying healthy with morning swims at Landis Homes, where she lives. (At least, that is, under more normal circumstances when the pool there is open.) That came in handy last summer when a granddaughter picked the Caribbean.

“She wanted to swim with sea turtles,” she says. “So we went on this sailboat and she had her snorkeling equipment and down she went.”

The elder Kings stayed on the boat and watched a gleeful granddaughter emerge after touching some turtles. The captain then said it would take some time to get through everybody’s turn so folks who wanted to swim to shore to sunbathe could do so.

“I looked at my granddaughter and she looked at me and said, ‘Grandma?’ ” King says. “I said, ‘I swim in the pool almost a half mile every morning. I don’t know why I can’t swim this half mile.’ So away we went. We had no chairs. No towels. We just washed up on the beach and laid there.”

It’s a day King said she’ll cherish forever. And there’s something like that from each trip, which King documents in scrapbooks for each grandchild.

“It’s not been cheap. But the value of being with those grandchildren for a week at age 16?” she says. “Treasures from heaven.”

King’s own bucket list includes seeing the Aztec ruins, and she was excited that was to be on the agenda of the cruise a grandson was taking with them this summer. Corona concerns canceled that. King is now hoping to see them next summer when she will have two grandchildren along for the ride. The youngest of the nine turns 16 next year.

“My husband still has a bucket list, too,” King says. “And we say, ‘You know what? Maybe we should stop with these bucket lists.’

“I thought I was going to have mine this summer,” she says. “But it doesn’t matter anymore. The value having done what we’ve done? The memories of that? Priceless.”

