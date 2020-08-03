A Brownstown man is facing charges after police found child pornography on his cell phone following an investigation.

West Earl Township police received a complaint of a "sexual related incident" June 18. After investigating, police identified the male suspect involved as 32-year-old Ronald Strawbridge.

Police were able to obtain a search warrant for Strawbridge's phone. After it was forensically examined by the Lancaster County Digital Forensic Unit, police found child pornography and content related to the initial complaint on it, police said.

No other details about the initial complaint were released.

Strawbridge was arrested July 31 on charges of possession of child pornography, indecent assault of a person under the age of 16, obscene and other sexual material and performances, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of a minor less than 16 years old.

Strawbridge, unable to post $150,000 bail, was taken to Lancaster County Prison, police said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 5, online court records said.

