Five months after state police and the FBI found a “pipe bomb” and a gun during a search warrant, two Pequea Township brothers are facing charges.

Luke Harrison Hartman, 19, and his brother, Hunter Ronald Hartman, 20, were charged on Jan. 17. Their father, Melvin C. Hartman, 54, was found with bomb-making materials during a traffic stop in June 2019 in Kendig Square.

Police found a “pipe bomb” and a .45-caliber pistol on Aug. 9, 2019, during the execution of a search warrant on their home on Run Valley Road, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

State troopers and the FBI found a PVC pipe enclosed with end caps, filled with a smokeless powder and a hobby fuse protruding from one side in Luke’s bedroom, police said.

Members of the state police hazardous device and explosive section performed a preliminary test on the powder and said it was “energetic when flame was introduced,” according to the affidavit.

Police also found a .45-caliber Colt pistol in Hunter’s room, police said.

Luke told police that he taken the “pipe bomb” and the pistol from his father’s camper. Hunter told police he took the gun from their father’s camper and he was keeping it because “did not want it to be destroyed,” according to the affidavit.

Luke was released from Lancaster County Prison after posting $50,000 bail, and Hunter is still in prison after failing to post $25,000 bail, according to online court records.

Hunter is not allowed to possess firearms because he was involuntarily committed to a mental health institution in April 2019, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Both brothers have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 28 at District Judge William Brenner Jr.’s office.

State police said that it took nearly five months to charge the Hartman brothers because of the ongoing investigation stemming from Melvin’s charges.