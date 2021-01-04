A pair of Lancaster County brothers has been charged with felony drug offenses after police said they were caught with marijuana and meth during an early Monday traffic stop in East Petersburg Borough.

About 1:30 a.m., brothers Bernard S. Axe Jr., 37, and Jesse L. Axe, 39, were traveling near the intersection of Geneva Drive and State Street in a light blue Ford Freestar, when an officer noticed the vehicle had an expired registration.

That’s according to charging documents filed against the brothers by Northern Lancaster County Regional police, who conducted the traffic stop.

According to police, Bernard Axe Jr. of Columbia, who already was wanted on multiple traffic-related warrants, was driving the vehicle, and Jesse Axe of New Holland was a passenger.

Bernard Axe Jr. also was driving on a suspended license at the time, police said.

With permission from the driver, officers searched the vehicle, finding two backpacks -- one on the floor near the front passenger seat and another behind the driver seat, police said.

Inside the first of those bags, police said officers found marijuana and a pipe. Inside the other bag, officers said they found more marijuana, as well as methamphetamine and a scale.

The bags were within reach of both brothers, according to the charging documents. All told, there was 38 grams of methamphetamine and 101 grams of marijuana in the vehicle, police said.

Bernard Axe Jr. also was carrying $619 in cash, police noted in the charging documents.

Online court documents show that Brandon Axe Jr. has been charged with two felony counts of drug possession with intent to deliver, as well as a misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia and summary traffic violations.

Jesse Axe also has been charged with two felony counts of drug possession with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia, separate online court documents show.

The brothers were arraigned on those charges Monday morning before District Judge Brian E. Chudzik. They’re both scheduled to appear before Chudzik for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 12.

As of Monday afternoon, online court documents showed that the brothers remained incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison, both unable to post $25,000 cash bail.

Related coverage