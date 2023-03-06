Central Pennsylvania Music Awards Hall of Fame is honoring the Clair brothers with its lifetime achievement award this month.

Also known as the Whitney Noll Award, the honor will be given to Gene and Roy Clair during the hall of fame’s 4th annual induction ceremony at the Hershey Theatre on March 30.

In 1966, the Clairs, of Lititz, were hired to provide the audio system for a Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons’ show in Lancaster, according to previous reporting. Four years later, the brothers founded a sound reinforcement and touring company, now called Clair Global - one of the first touring sound companies.

Over the next 50 years, the Lititz brothers' success grew, with their company expanding into five continents, 10 countries and 16 locations worldwide as well as diversifying its services, including large-scale broadcast events like the Super Bowl and the Grammys, according to the hall of fame’s Facebook post announcing the award recipient. The company’s headquarters are housed at the Rock Lititz campus.

Gene Clair died in 2013. Roy Clair is retired and lives in Lititz, according to previous reporting.

“The legacy of innovation and determination that Gene and Roy engrained into the DNA of Clair lives on today through the leadership of their family, and the company’s vision to boldly advance technology-driven experiences,” the organization’s Facebook post said. “This aspiration serves as both a charge for the future as well as a reminder of the ingenious and pioneering spirit of the founders, Gene and Roy Clair.”