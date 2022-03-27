Five years ago brothers Patrick and Peter Egan announced an $18 million plan to create 76 apartments, offices and a new restaurant at a major gateway in Lancaster city’s northeast.

The Egans intended to transform the property at the southwest corner of Walnut and Plum streets by constructing a new building and rejuvenating three other historic structures. The project was to be built by Peter Egan’s construction firm, Caldwell Heckles & Egan, and provide a new headquarters for Patrick Egan’s security firms, Select Security and Security Partners.

Work soon commenced on the first phase of the work, transforming a former foundry building along Fulton Street into a 24-hour monitoring station for Security Partners, corporate offices for Select Security and offices for Patrick Egan’s family trust. The renovation of that 19,000-square foot building at 240 N. Plum St. was completed in December 2019.

But since then the project opposite Lancaster Brewing Co. has stalled, and the one completed building remains unoccupied because the security company meant to occupy it no longer exists on its own. Security Partners and Select Security have both recently been sold by Patrick Egan, who has been facing mounting pressure from a variety of creditors, including his own brother's construction company, which is seeking $2.6 million for completed construction work.

Caldwell, Heckles & Egan filed the suit in January 2020 against 240 North Plum, LLC, and Tobacco Avenue, LLC, the entities that own the property and of which Patrick Egan is now the sole member. The action filed in Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas seeks a “mechanics lien” on the property which would place hold on the title for the properties until $2.6 million is paid for completed construction work.

Just before the completion of construction in winter 2019, Patrick Egan bought out his brother’s share in the partnership for $433,000, becoming sole owner of what has been dubbed Tobacco Avenue. Peter Egan did not respond to a request for comment.

As the remaining owner, Patrick Egan has paused work and put the entire Tobacco Avenue project up for sale, with a total asking price of $9.4 million for the three separate parcels, which are being marketed separately. The project takes is name from the short alley that forms the western edge of the property.

Finding a buyer could jumpstart the project that was originally cheered for its potential to expand redevelopment beyond Lancaster’s downtown core. A sale would also conclude a venture that brought two prominent local brothers together in a partnership whose end coincides with a rift between them, and a dramatic change of fortune for one.

“Everything is gone. Everything is for sale,” Patrick Egan said in a Jan. 10 deposition taken in the court case filed by his brother’s construction firm. “I’ve got nothing left.”

‘That plan has changed’

A large rendering on the side of the former Weinstein Supply building at Plum and Walnut still shows what was imagined as the sleek future for the mixed-use development. In the picture, a glassy new apartment building sits next to a restaurant dubbed “Mimosa” where diners eat under umbrellas at sidewalk tables or behind the bank of tall windows.

But after years of little progress, some neighbors are left wondering if that imagined future will ever become a reality.

“It would be nice to just have an idea of what’s going to happen in the neighborhood,” said Eric Janes, a 37-year-old federal firefighter who moved to Lancaster from Dubai, buying his house sight unseen in June 2021 partially because of what he read about plans for the project.

“It just looked like it was going to be developed, and that’s always good news for property owners and their investments,” said Janes, who lives a block from the project and contacted Lancaster Watchdog seeking an update on its status

Tom McDermott, broker and president of NAI Commercial Partners, originally helped the Egans buy the properties and is now marketing them to find a new owner. He acknowledges that rendering still on display has become out of date.

“That was the initial plan, and that plan has changed,” he said. “I may have to have my sign company remove that.”

McDermott said he began marketing the properties before the pandemic, saying there was some strong interest then from a developer who wanted to build a hotel. The pandemic changed those plans, but McDermott says there continues to be interest from developers looking for room to build apartments. Yet he adds that the prospect of renovating some historic buildings could explain why there hasn’t been a buyer yet.

“The bottom line is historic restoration or preservation is more expensive. There’s more construction risk,” he said.

In addition to the completed offices, there are two other buildings that surround a central parking lot: a 49,000-square foot former tobacco warehouse as well as the 9,200-square-foot former HVAC warehouse at the corner of Plum and Water Street. A building was torn down between those two warehouses and is now a pad site where something new could be built.

Although parts of the property appear run-down, McDermott said new water and sewer lines and the common parking lot mean a new developer would have a big head start.

“I think there’s more than meets the eye for the average neighbor walking down the street and seeing a stone yard with some storage trailers on it,” he said.

McDermott said he remains “very optimistic” about finding a buyer for the unimproved buildings or a tenant for the completed one.

“We’ve got good real estate and a great location here in the city,” he said. “We’re seeking that new partner on this project to see it through. Based on inquiries I’ve had; it’s attracting some quality developers.”

Financial trouble

As new owners are sought for the project, the legal dispute between the original developers has revealed some details of their split while shedding light on the financial troubles of Patrick Egan and his formerly fast-growing security company.

Patrick Egan began Select Security in 2003 following a 25-year career in the security business. By 2019, Select Security had 325 employees and was providing 80,000 customers with security systems and monitoring services, according to Security Business magazine which named Select Security the fastest-growing security-system installer in the nation for the year.

The growth was fueled by more than two dozen acquisitions the company began making in 2017, which was also the year the announcement was made for a new Lancaster city headquarters at Tobacco Avenue. But by 2018, one of Select Security’s lenders had set up some strict oversight of the firm from which it was seeking payback of $13.6 million.

That December 2018 forbearance agreement by Citizen’s Bank went through several versions before the bank got a court judgement against Egan for the full amount. The most recent filing in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas says Egan has until May 4 to pay back the money.

As Egan was dealing with his lenders, he also sold his security companies. Brinks Home Security acquired Select Security in December 2020 and then in June 2021 COPS Monitoring bought Security Partners at an auction. Both sales were for undisclosed prices.

Neither Patrick Egan nor his attorney responded to messages left seeking comment on his business or the Lancaster city development. But court filings in the suit brought by Caldwell, Heckles & Egan paint a dire picture.

“I’m consulting to stay alive, pay my mortgages and keep the heat on at my house,” Patrick Egan said in deposition for the case that’s scheduled for a bench trial in August. “I’ve lost everything.”