The brother of a 10-year-old girl killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Route 72 south of Manheim in February pleaded guilty earlier this month for running a stop sign.

East Hempfield Township police filed a summary traffic violation against Maxwell Miller, 19, on Aug. 1 and he pleaded guilty Aug. 8, court records show.

The crash happened Feb. 9 at Route 72 and Lititz roadThe intersection is about half a mile from Root's Market, two miles north of East Petersburg and just over three miles south of Manheim.

A car-carrier driving southbound on Route 72 struck Miller's car in the intersection. Miller's sister Libby, a fifth-grade student at John R. Bonfield Elementary school who was a passenger in the car, died at the scene.

Police cited the truck driver, Douglas White, 65, for equipment violations that didn't contribute to the crash, the Lancaster County District Attorney's office said. Investigators found that he was driving slower than the posted speed limit of 55 mph when he struck Maxwell Miller's vehicle.

Investigators used dash camera video footage from the truck and statements from a witness who saw the crash to corroborate the findings of the crash reconstruction.

The roughly 5-mile stretch of Route 72 between Manheim and East Petersburg has seen multiple other crashes resulting in deaths or serious injuries.

Last year a 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed after crashing with two other vehicles, one of them a public works vehicle, near Quarry Road on Oct. 25; and a brother and sister, ages 21 and 18, were killed after being struck by a car-carrying tractor-trailer near Graystone Road in East Petersburg on May 22. Three people were also hospitalized with traumatic injuries after a head-on crash near Hillside Avenue in Penn Township on Sept. 3.

East Hempfield Township officials have since announced an emergency response plan to address the fatalities at one intersection along Route 72 less than two miles away from the crash that killed Brandie and Leonard Kasper.