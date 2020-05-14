East Lampeter Township police

ROBBERY, BURGLARY, THEFT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: Manuel Rafael Fisher, 30, of East Lampeter Township, was charged with robbery, burglary and theft by unlawful taking May 13 after he forced his way into a residence, entered a bedroom where two juveniles were hiding, threatened the juveniles with guns, smashed possessions and stole a Playstation at 10:45 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 2200 block of Harmony Hill Drive, police said.

Ephrata police

BURGLARY

ADAMSTOWN: Police are investigating a possible burglary at Stoudt's Black Angus on North Reading Road after an alarm was signaled on May 12 at 12:26 p.m. on May 12, police said. Police were informed that a person was seen going inside the building, they said, but found no one when they arrived. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Columbia Borough police

HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA: Jacob Rhoads Sr., 35, of Columbia, was charged with harassment after an incident at 7:40 a.m.m May 2 in the 600 block of Lancaster Ave., police said.

Lititz Borough police

DRUG POSSESSION

LITITZ: Brittani Ann Menchio, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police saw Menchio asleep in her vehicle in the 100 block off East Front Street on May 11 at 11:45 p.m., police said. Menchio had numerous packets of heroin and related drug paraphernalia in her possession, police said.

Manheim Township police

DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER TWP.: Jerusha Grace Owens, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia after she was pulled over for a broken brake light in the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue on May 7 at 8:35 p.m., police said. Owens had 20 individual packaged baggies of marijuana, totaling 42.4 grams, a digital scale, sandwich baggies and two marijuana grinders, police said.

THEFT OF PARTS

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

MANHEIM TWP.: Police said that between May 7 and May 8, a person or people stole all four wheels from a vehicle that was parked in the 1200 block of Country Club Drive, totaling a loss of $3,676.

Mount Joy Borough police

STALKING, HARASSMENT, UNLAWFUL DISSEMINATION OF INTIMATE IMAGE

MOUNT JOY: John Edward Long, 51, of Ephrata Borough, was charged with stalking, harassment and unlawful dissemination of intimate images after he sent a video of a sexual act involving a woman to her boyfriend and called and texted her several times because he was upset with her between April 18 and May 6 in the first block of Mount Joy St., police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

RETAIL THEFT

WARWICK TWP.: Sherry Ann Brown, 40, was charged with shoplifting for placing $119.34 worth of merchandise in her purse form the Target on Lititz Pike on May 8 at 12:25 p.m., police said

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PENN TWP.: Matthew Mikulka, 18, and Charles Mikulka, 20, no addresses provided, were charged with criminal trespassing after they were found fishing on private property around 7:16 p.m. May 4 in the 900 block of Cambridge Drive, police said.

For more Lancaster County police news: