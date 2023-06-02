Norman Bristol Colón has been appointed by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro to lead the diversity, equity, and inclusion programs across state agencies.

“I’m grateful to the administration for trusting me with assisting in the building of a government that represents all the good people of Pennsylvania,” said Bristol Colón, who lives in Lancaster Township.

In his role as commonwealth chief diversity officer, the 47-year-old Bristol Colón will partner with senior leaders and employees across the state to organize a diverse administration that represents all Pennsylvania residents, according to the Shapiro administration. He will develop recruitment, performance management, leadership development, and employee engagement strategies to enhance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the state’s workforce, while working with department staff to incorporate these priorities into their programs, policies, and decision making.

The J.P. McCaskey High School graduate also will collaborate with state agencies and the governor’s commissions to develop relationships with key partners and advance opportunities for small diverse business, according to the governor’s administration.

Bristol Colón is currently the chief diversity officer for the Department of Community Development. He is also the chair and founder of the Pennsylvania Latino Convention.

“Norman Bristol Colón has years of experience working to advance equity and inclusion in government, and together, we will work to make sure no community in our commonwealth is left behind as we continue bringing people together to deliver real results for Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said in announcing the appointment Tuesday.

Bristol Colón, who moved to Lancaster County from Puerto Rico in 1992, previously served in the administration of former state Gov. Ed Rendell as head of Latino affairs. He also previously helped shape minority recruitment efforts at Millersville University, and at School District of Lancaster he addressed drop-out rates and established programs to help English-as-a-second language and international students thrive.

