Red Rose Transit Authority is offering free trips next week for any rider who is traveling with their bicycle.

The promotion runs from Monday to Friday in recognition of National Bike to Work Week, according to a news release from the transit agency.

RRTA’s fleet includes two bike racks at the front of each bus where riders can secure their bikes to before boarding.

The bike-to-work promotion is part of a larger effort called National Bike Month from the bicycle advocacy group League of American Bicyclists.

More information on RRTA’s National Bike to Work Week promotion can be found at redrosetransit.com or by calling 717-397-4246.