Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, May 15, and Sunday, May 21.

1. Bright's Restaurant closing again in Ephrata

A year-and-a-half after it was reopened by a longtime employee, Bright’s Restaurant in Ephrata Borough is closing again.

Citing trouble hiring employees and wanting to spend more time with her own family, Beverly Mellinger, who worked at the previous iteration for eight years and reopened it in January 2022, says she will close Bright’s Restaurant on June 4.

“Due to lack of staff, I can’t continue at this pace and be able to be present for my son,” Mellinger wrote in a Facebook post announcing the closure. “With all of this being said, it’s been an absolute blast the past year-and-a-half, I appreciate everyone’s support and the incredible support from my staff.”

2. Huge catfish caught on Susquehanna River in Lancaster County; could it set record?

A giant flathead catfish caught Sunday on the Susquehanna River would smash the state record for that species if it’s verified by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

Mike Wherley, of Fayetteville, was fishing below the Safe Harbor Dam around 10:30 a.m. when he caught the big fish using a 12-inch trout as bait.

“I have a scale that goes to 50 pounds, and this one went right past that, so I thought I might have a state record fish,” Wherley said.

Matt Musselman, owner of Columbia Bait and Tackle, 470 Front St., Columbia, said he weighed the monster catfish Sunday at 66 pounds, 6.4 ounces.

“I knew it was the record as soon as I saw it,” Musselman said. “I see these big fish all the time, and this was the biggest.”

If that weight and the catch are verified by the Fish and Boat Commission, the giant flathead would crush the existing state record by 10 pounds.

3. Noodles & Co., Texas Roadhouse to open new restaurants in Ephrata Twp.

Noodles & Co. and Texas Roadhouse are slated to join the retail lineup in Ephrata Crossing, the shopping center near routes 322 and 222 in Ephrata Township.

Texas Roadhouse has signed a lease for a pad site to accommodate an 8,000-square-foot restaurant at the back of the center, just east of the Home 2 Suites, according to a tenant listing from Bennett Williams Commercial, which handles leasing for the center. Texas Roadhouse has also begun advertising for employees for the restaurant at 13 Quarry Ridge Drive.

Also at Ephrata Crossing, Noodles & Co. has leased a 2,100-square-foot space along Route 322 between Panera Bread and Super Cuts. Noodles & Co. is a casual restaurant that features a variety of Asian, Mediterranean and American-inspired dishes made from pasta or noodles.

A spokesperson said a late summer or early fall opening is expected for the restaurant.

4. 7 events in Lancaster County to check out this weekend

It was a jam-packed weekend of events for those who live in Lancaster County.

This week marked the return of Music Friday, the monthly music series that brings local musicians to Lancaster city streets and businesses, as well as Kitchen Kettle Village's annual rhubarb celebration.

Other events on the docket included two large artisan markets — The Heart of Lancaster Arts & Craft Show and the Give Back Event — a benefit food truck event with pet urgent care center Furdunkin, a celebration of playwrights by way of six 10-minute plays created in just 24 hours and a celebration of Crispus Attucks with soul food.

5. GOP-backed school board candidates across Lancaster County emerge from heated primary challenges

Endorsed Republicans staved off challengers from both parties to gain ground in four competitive school districts, winning contested primary races in communities divided over culture wars issues.

Warwick, Manheim Township, Hempfield and Elizabethtown Area school districts each had at least twice as many candidates running as there were open board positions, with contested primaries on both the Republican and Democratic ballots.

