Starting Thursday, a bridge replacement project on Stevens Road in East Cocalico Township will require a detour for the next eight months, according to the state Department of Transportation.

JVI Group Inc. of York Springs in Adams County will replace a bridge over Cocalico Creek, located near the intersection of Stevens Road and West Church Street. The replacement is expected to be completed Oct. 5, 2023, though PennDOT said the schedule for the $1,467,286 project will depend on weather.

PennDOT will post a detour along West Church Street, Route 272, Schoeneck Road, Springville Road and Line Road.

Foxchase Golf Club is located a half mile away from the bridge. Owner Steve Graybill said the project could impact his business, but he expects customers to be able to find a way to reach the club.

Graybill noted that winter is a slow time of year for golf courses, but still plans to notify its customers soon to warn them and provide alternate routes so they can reach the club.

“If they’re scheduled to play golf and it’s their passion, they’ll figure out a way to get here,” Graybill said.