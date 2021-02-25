Work on a $1.3 million bridge-replacement project is scheduled to begin Monday on Strasburg Road (Route 741) between Belmont and Wolf Rock roads in Paradise Township.

Work includes replacing the 101-year-old bridge with a precast concrete box culvert, roadway work and guide rail upgrades, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

A 90-day detour for passenger vehicles will use Belmont Road, Route 30 and Route 41, while a truck detour will use Routes 30, 41 and 896 during the same time period.

More than 6,600 vehicles travel on the bridge daily, according to PennDOT.

The bridge’s overall condition along with its deck, superstructure and substructure are all rated poor by PennDOT. The superstructure is the underlying or supporting part of a bridge, which can include steel members under the deck, while the substructure, which includes piers and abutments, supports the superstructure.

Adams County-based JVI Group is the prime contractor for the project.