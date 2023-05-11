Rehabilitation of a bridge over Pequea Creek on Lime Valley Road will require a detour starting May 22 and running to Nov. 15.

The bridge at the Strasburg Township/West Lampeter Township border will be closed, as will Pequea Lane at the intersection with Lime Valley Road, according to the state Department of Transportation. A detour for Lime Valley Road will be in place using Walnut Run Road and Route 222.

A detour for Pequea Lane will be in place using Walnut Run Road, Route 222 and Penn Grant Road.

The $938,500 project being completed by Kinsley Construction Inc. of York consists of structural repairs, resurfacing and updated guardrail and signs, according to PennDOT.