A 100-year-old state bridge in northern Lancaster County closed this morning for a monthslong replacement.

The closure of bridge carrying Newport Road (Route 4030) over Boyers Run in Penn Township marks the start of York Springs-based contractor JVI Groupbegan’s work to replace the bridge.

A detour will be in place using Lebanon Road (Route 72) and Elizabethtown Road (Route 4008) south of the bridge on Newport Road.

Replacement of the bridge is expected to be completed by mid-May and estimated to cost just under $385,000, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The bridge was built in 1920 and was listed in poor condition, PennDOT spokesman Dave Thompson said.

815 vehicles travel the road daily, Thompson added.

The replacement project includes replacing the existing structure with a precast concrete box culvert, a new guide rail and other roadway improvements.