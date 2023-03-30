A bridge on Kinderhook Road in Rapho and West Hempfield townships will close for six months so workers can replace it.

On April 10, workers will begin removing the bridge over the Chiques Creek. A new bridge is scheduled to open Oct. 20.

The crossing is located about a half-mile north of Route 23 (Marietta Avenue).

During the project, a detour will be in place using Route 23, Route 441, Route 772, Route 230 and Longenecker Road.

The bridge, which was built in 1962, is rated poor and currently has a 30-ton weight limit. A “poor” rating does not necessarily mean a bridge is unsafe to use, according to the state Department of Transportation’s website. Federal law mandates that each bridge must be inspected at least once every two years. If an inspection reveals enough structural damage, transportation officials can implement weight limits on a bridge or shut it down entirely.

More than 1,300 vehicles travel on the bridge daily, according to PennDOT.

Susquehanna Valley Construction Corp. of Fairview Township, York County, is the contractor on the $3,181,665 project.