A local developer has unveiled plans for a new brewpub, church, greenhouse, reconfigured beer garden and 16-unit apartment building on a Lancaster city tract just south of Harrisburg Avenue that includes the former J.C. Snavely & Sons hardware store and lumberyard.

The redevelopment plans for the 3-acre property at 555 N. Charlotte St. will be reviewed Monday by Lancaster city’s zoning hearing board, which will rule on several special exceptions and zoning variances needed for a project that proposes a sweeping new use for the historic industrial tract.

An application submitted to the city zoning board describes a plan to repurpose existing buildings at the former lumberyard property and add a small apartment building on a tiny, adjacent James Street property. The new uses would complete the commercial makeover of an industrial area along a former rail line that was once home to an ironworks and lumber and coal yards.

“Our focus has been to reuse the existing buildings here. We appreciate the diversity of structures they provide for the city, and the narratives of history they carry on,” said Phil Wolgemuth, who is developing the project with his son, Dan, and several other local investors.

A seasonal beer garden is in its second year setting up on part of the property, but the 24,000-square-foot former showroom and the 21,000-square-foot former lumber pavilion have been largely vacant since J.C. Snavely & Sons closed its store and lumberyard there in 2018 and consolidated at its headquarters in Landisville.

The new plans for the property show the beer garden moving into the partially open-air lumber pavilion and the showroom building becoming home to a a brewpub and church. The church would occupy roughly half the building, taking the space near the main entrance of the red brick building. The rest of that L-shaped building would become the brewpub.

In addition, a new, 16-unit apartment building would be built on a 0.0585-acre tract that’s next to a similar, small apartment building at the corner of West James and North Charlotte streets. A 3,700-square-foot building on the northern edge of the tract would become a retail greenhouse.

Wolgemuth said they are in negotiations with prospective tenants for the commercial spaces but haven’t finalized any leases. He declined to name the possible tenants.

New chapter for storied property

The plans for what Wolgemuth calls “phase two” of the warehouse district project come nearly 20 years after he was among the group that purchased the entire, roughly 4.5-acre tract along the east side of North Charlotte Street between Harrisburg Avenue and West James Street.

Wolgemuth said last year’s launch of a seasonal beer garden and the recent conversion of a former office building at the corner of North Charlotte and West James streets into apartment building marked the beginning of that second phase of redevelopment.

In phase one, the nearly 1.5-acre former Champion Blower & Forge Co. property along the northern end of the tract was remade in 2004 into a 21,000-square-foot retail strip, the Champion Forge Center, which includes restaurants and stores. Henry Keiper founded the company in 1875 to manufacture a rotary blower he invented that replaced hand bellows formerly used by blacksmiths.

The Champion Forge Center building is angled to Harrisburg Avenue because it was built parallel to a rail line that once continued to a downtown station at Queen and Chestnut streets. The former rail line is now the Mayor Janice C. Stork Corridor Park.

In 1900, B.B. Martin opened a lumber and coal yard just south of the Champion Blower & Forge Co. property. The B.B. Martin complex eventually became a woodworking mill, warehouse and lumber shed that J.C. Snavely & Sons bought in 1972. In 1989, J.C. Snavely converted the millwork building into the contractor store and showroom they operated until 2018.