Another Lancaster County retirement community has reported a positive COVID-19 test.

Brethren Village in Manheim Township reported Wednesday that at 10 p.m. Tuesday it learned that "a non-caregiving staff member in an administrative role" has the coronavirus.

The person has been self-quarantined at home since March 25, is doing well and will remain there "for the full 14 days at which time their ability to return to work will be assessed as recommended by their health care provider," a statement from the home said.

Seven other local retirement communities or nursing homes have reported at least one case in a staffer or resident so far. They're included in this list of cases that organizations have reported in Lancaster County.