A Brethren Village resident died after testing positive for COVID-19 April 4, an email statement from the retirement community reported.

Another resident tested positive as well, but remains in isolation.

The two residents were tested for COVID-19 after another person in the skilled nursing memory support unit tested positive April 1, the statement said. Another resident was also tested, but results came back negative.

The retirement community said the deceased resident had "underlying health conditions."

The two other residents with COVID-19 at Brethren Village are isolated and being monitored, the statement said. The retirement community has notified public health officials and are following the procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Brethren Village reported that a "non-caregiving staff member in an administrative role" had tested positive for COVID-19 April 1. The staffer has been self-quarantined at home since March 25 and will remain there "for the full 14 days at which time their ability to return to work will be assessed as recommended by their health care provider," a statement from the home said.

