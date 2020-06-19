Three more Lancaster County municipalities have recorded their first coronavirus deaths, bringing to 30 the number of communities here that have lost residents to COVID-19 since late March.

Ephrata Borough and Brecknock and West Lampeter townships each had one death in the past week, according to data from the county's coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

During that period 11 more people died from COVID-19 countywide, bringing the total here to 328 since late March. It marked the fourth straight week of roughly a dozen deaths per week, which is down from a peak of about 50 deaths per week during the height of the pandemic's impact here in April.

About 87% of all local deaths have been residents of nursing homes or other senior facilities, and 84% of the county's total death toll has been concentrated in seven communities: Lancaster Township (128), Manheim Township (53), Lititz Borough (30), Lancaster city (21), East Hempfield Township (16), Christiana Borough (14) and Rapho Township (12).

The past week’s deaths in three new communities means that exactly half of the county’s 60 municipalities have now had COVID-19 deaths.

Here’s where 11 deaths in the past week occurred:

Manheim Township: 3 new, 53 total

Lancaster Township: 2 new, 128 total

Penn Township: 1 new, 5 total

Ephrata Township: 1 new, 4 total

Salisbury Township: 1 new, 4 total

Brecknock Township: 1 new, 1 total

Ephrata Borough: 1 new, 1 total

West Lampeter Township: 1 new, 1 total