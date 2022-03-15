Crews started a bridge rehabilitation project Monday at Red Run Road in Brecknock Township that is expected to continue to Aug. 4, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

As part of the project near the intersection with Muddy Creek Road, the bridge over Little Muddy Creek is closed and will remain so until the work is completed, PennDOT said in a news release.

A detour is in place using Fivepointville Road, Route 897 and Vine Street.

The $700,000 project is being handled by McAllisterville-based contractor Jay Fulkroad and Son, Inc..

The work includes guiderail updates and improved drainage, according to PennDOT.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.