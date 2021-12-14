A Brecknock Township man will spend 35 to 80 years in prison for the shotgun killing of a stranger near Ephrata in August 2020 while under the influence of methamphetamine.

Stephen Jones, 28, had somehow forced Steve Walker's car off rural Cats Back Road, about four miles south of Ephrata, around midnight Aug. 9, 2020, then shot him through the open driver's side window.

Walker, 68, lived in Delaware, but had ties to the area and was tending to matters related to his father.

Jones pleaded guilty Tuesday before Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro to third-degree murder, robbery and a weapons violation under a plea agreement that acknowledged Jones' drug use.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa called the killing senseless and said she shared in Walker's family's frustration that someone could willingly take drugs and that could lessen their culpability.

The legal defense of voluntary intoxication reduces a first- or second-degree murder charge to third-degree murder.

Walker's family agreed with the plea, Ponessa said. The agreement avoided a trial.

Jones' attorney, Edwin Pfursich, said Jones "indicated that he was remorseful, that he thinks about it every day and he has nightmares about it. His memory is fragmented, and he doesn't have any specific recollection of committing the murder."