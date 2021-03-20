A Brecknock Township man has been charged after striking an infant in the head with a wooden object, sending the child to the hospital, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Alexander Marulanda, 41, was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of simple assault after throwing a wooden sign a person during an argument at his residence on August 15, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Marulanda missed his target, instead striking the forehead of a 1-year-old boy who was seated in the person’s lap.

The boy’s injury required five sutures at the hospital, police said.

A witness told investigators they had received a phone call from the boy’s parent, who was at the hospital “because something bad happened,” according to the affidavit. The witness said they later helped clean blood off of the floor of Marulanda’s residence.

A warrant has been issued for Marulanda’s arrest, according to a spokesperson for Pennsylvania State Police.

Anyone with information as to Marulanda’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 717-299-7650.

Marulanda has previously served five years of probation after pleading guilty to burglary and criminal conspiracy in 2008 and was also confined for up to 23 months and received two years of probation after pleading guilty to corruption of minors in 2019, according to court records.