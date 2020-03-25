A Brecknock Township man poisoned his neighbor's pets, causing the animals to die, police said.

Raymond M. Hoover Jr., 56, mixed automotive anti-freeze with food scraps — specifically creamed dried beef, hamburger and macaroni salad — and intentionally left it in his backyard for his neighbor's dog to eat Dec. 29, 2019, an affidavit of probable cause said.

The dog ate it and had a seizure two days later, court document said. Despite being under the care of a veterinarian, the dog was put down Jan. 6 due to kidney failure.

A cat, also owned by Hoover's neighbor, was found dead shortly after also eating the poisoned food scraps, the affidavit said.

Pennsylvania State Police were called after Hoover's neighbor became suspicious that he intentionally poisoned her pets.

When police interviewed Hoover, he denied intentionally poisoning his neighbor's pets, court documents said. Two days after the initial interview, Hoover contacted Pennsylvania State Police and said that he purposefully left out the poisoned food scraps to make his neighbor's dog sick, the affidavit said.

Hoover did this to prevent the dog from coming into his yard again, he told police.

Hoover did not intend to poison the cat, he said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Hoover is charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, court documents said.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 23, court documents said.

For more Lancaster County police news: