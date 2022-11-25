The Phillies posted a video on Instagram today of Brandon Marsh, saying he got the 92-year-olds birthday pillow at his home in Georgia and signed it before mailing it back to Lancaster.

“I just wanted to really really show our appreciation to you guys this year, coming out and supporting us during this fun ride in 2022,” Marsh said. “It was a whole lotta fun, and we couldn’t have done it without you guys.”

On Nov. 11, Abby Heisey, of Quarryville, tweeted, "My grandmother, a lifelong Phillies fan from Lancaster, PA turned 92 years old today and received a birthday present of a pillow with Brandon Marsh’s face on it! She is his biggest fan! We are hoping Brandon would consider signing this pillow for her?" Later that day, Marsh tweeted “Of course! Let’s make it happen!”