This is the story of a Lancaster grandmother and lifelong Phillies fan, and the power of the internet to connect her with a major-league baseball player for the birthday gift of a lifetime.

Early Friday, Abby Heisey tweeted, "My grandmother, a lifelong Phillies fan from Lancaster, PA turned 92 years old today and received a birthday present of a pillow with Brandon Marsh’s face on it! She is his biggest fan! We are hoping Brandon would consider signing this pillow for her?"

Turns out that Marsh's answer is "Of course! Let's make it happen!"

Of course! Let’s make it happen🤝 https://t.co/eD456vPcg2 — Brandon Marsh (@brandon_marsh22) November 12, 2022

Heisey confirmed on that she is "beyond excited" that he will sign the pillow.

"Thank you to all shared and helped spread the word! We did it, guys! Will keep updates coming!" Heisey confirmed on Facebook on Saturday that she's been in contact with a representative for Marsh to get her grandmother, Lois Hostetter's, pillow to him to be signed. Details weren't immediately available on when No. 16 will be signing the pillow. The 24-year-old long-haired, bearded Phillies outfielder and Georgia native was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in 2016 and joined the Phillies in August, just months before their World Series battle against the Houston Astros. Marsh was the youngest player on the team and the youngest Phillie to ever homer in the World Series, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported last month.

This story will be updated.