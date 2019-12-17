A reward up to $1,000 is being offered after two Ford trucks were stolen from Susquehanna Ford in Quarryville over the weekend of Dec. 14-15.
The Lancaster County Crime Stoppers are offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.
One of the trucks was a blue jean metallic 2020 Ford F350 crew cab pick up diesel engine, with black leather interior and VIN 1FT8W3BT4LEC08772.
The other was a velocity blue (or royal blue) 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor, four-door crew cab truck, with black hood graphics and VIN 1FTFW1RG6LOFA04523.
A registration plate and tools were also taken, police said.
No registration was attached to the trucks.
Police value the stolen items at $150,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster County Auto Crimes task force Det. Dommel, at dommeala@lancasterpolice.com, or Det. Smith, at smithw@lancasterpolice.com.
People can also call Quarryville Borough Police, at 717-664-1180 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers, at (800) 322-1913.
Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names, police said. Tips can also be texted to Lancaster Crime Stoppers by texting "LANCS" and your message to 847411.