The Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster has given its Southeast Clubhouse a new name.

At the board of directors annual meeting Thursday, the clubhouse at the corner of South Duke and Dauphin streets in Lancaster city was renamed The McMurtrie Clubhouse in honor of Gladdie and Chris McMurtrie for their leadership and philanthropy.

Together, the couple have served children in the local community for several decades and have invested more than $1 million to support programs at the club and grow its endowment.

When asked what she thought about having her family name on the clubhouse, Gladdie,78, said it was very special. “The kids need and deserve a chance. Having a safe place where adults can help them, and they can have fun and learn to become respectful members of the community is very important. It is all about the kids and being a part of this is really very special,” she said.

“Gladdie and Chris are two extraordinary individuals, so we are very excited to honor them and grateful for their dedication and commitment,” club chief executive officer Karen Schloer said.

Gladdie, the first woman elected president of the board, was instrumental in bringing programs for girls to what was then The Boys Club.

Chris, 87, has been an advocate for children and families. Most recently, he helped lead the charge for the club’s $13.3 million Life Moments Campaign to boost the endowment and add a location in Lancaster City’s southeast neighborhood.

“Our support and the support that other people in this community give the club is all about the mission. We want the kids to become productive adults and good citizens,” he said. “It is a community success story because it is a community effort.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster has been a part of the Lancaster community since 1939, providing daily programs and services to nearly 3,000 young people each year. The programs emphasize academic success, career enhancement, character and leadership development, and healthy lifestyles.

Membership at Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster is $1 per year for all children ages 6 through 18.