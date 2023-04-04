Centers for welcoming refugees, vocational technical training, dental work and community use are among projects a Lancaster City Council committee says should receive $5 million of the city’s share of federal funding.

The 11 projects from 10 organizations include renovations and expanding spaces; health care and child care services; filling gaps in funding, and more. Council received 21 applications for how to spend the American Rescue Plan Act funds after calling for proposals in November.

When unveiling the bill Monday night, City Council member Jaime Arroyo said they’ve focused on being transparent throughout the allocation process.

“Part of the qualifying criteria was around project impact,” he said, and added that committee members also looked at organizational capacity and budget. “We wanted to make sure that the organizations also had skin in the game, that the ARPA money wouldn’t fund 100% of the projects.”

Mayor Danene Sorace, community development administrator Brynn McGowan, Council President Amanda Bakay and Arroyo have been reviewing and scoring the proposals since the submission deadline at the end of January.

The committee recommends the following organizations receive federal funds:

— Lancaster Recreation Commission, $750,000 for renovating Price Elementary School into a community center.

— Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster, $600,000 for renovations to their existing facility.

— Lancaster Public Library, $500,000 for filling a gap in funding for the new library construction at North Queen Street.

— Spanish American Civic Association Development Corp., two projects; $500,000 for renovating the Hispanic Community Center to provide human services, as well as $500,000 for renovating unused space in their existing facility to provide vocational technical training.

— Brightside Opportunities Corp., $500,000 for renovations to their existing facility.

— Welsh Mountain Health Centers, also called Union Community Care, $500,000 for filling a gap in funding to renovate and expand the existing location and purchase equipment to create a dental clinic.

— Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County, $400,000 for renovations to their existing facility.

— Church World Service, $250,000 for renovating and expanding their existing facility, including a welcome center for refugees.

— South Ann Concerned Neighbors, $250,000 for building a community hub in the southeast Seventh Ward.

— Uni-Vision Childcare, $250,000 for leasing and renovating a space to expand a Spanish immersion center for early education.

When scoring proposals, committee members considered how well the project would serve city residents, in ways such as supporting public programs, improving quality of life and public health, creating economic opportunity, and promoting equitable outcomes.

“It was a result of a lot of community engagement around finding out what the community generally wished to do with these funds,” Bakay said.

City resident Darlene Byrd, who frequently speaks during public comment, asked at Monday night’s meeting if anyone from the community was part of the committee that scored proposals, to which Arroyo responded, “I’d argue we are from the community.” He added that he’s very happy that the community facilities projects will benefit some of the most vulnerable residents in the community.

The proposed bill can be viewed on the city’s website. Council will hear a first reading at its April 11 meeting, followed by a second reading and vote at the April 25 council meeting. Meetings are held in council chambers and are open to the public. Both meetings can also be live-streamed on the city’s YouTube page.

This may be the last broad allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds to local entities. The city received $39.5 million in the pandemic aid from the federal government in 2021, and much of it has already been earmarked, including $10 million that council designated to affordable housing projects last year.