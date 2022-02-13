Update: This article has been updated to include a video provided by Columbia Borough police Sunday.

A boy was struck by gunfire in a Columbia neighborhood Friday night, according to borough police.

The boy was shot in the leg in the 400 block of Union Street, in between South 4th and South 5th streets, around 7:15 p.m., police said in a news release.

The boy was taken by ambulance to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Columbia Borough police desk sergeant was unable to provide any additional information Saturday about the shooting.

Police released a video Sunday showing what they described as persons of interest. The video shows four people walking through what appears to be a residential area.

Investigators are asking the public for help in identifying the people in the video.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call Columbia Borough police at 717-684-7735 or text “LANCS” to 847411.