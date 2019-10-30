A 15-year-old boy shot at a city homeowner who was chasing him and his 18-year-old friend after they tried to break into his home earlier this month, according to Lancaster city police.

Jaquan Denell Marentez, 15, and Alexis Dariel Colon-Rodriguez, 18, both of Lancaster, tried to break into a home in the 100 block of North Broad Street on Oct. 1, police said in charging documents filed Tuesday.

Marentez is being charged as an adult.

The homeowner heard noise, looked outside and saw the pair near his house, police said.

He yelled for them not to move, but they ran, with Marentez standing up and looking at him, police said.

The homeowner ran after them.

Marentez turned as he ran and shot with a pistol over his right shoulder at the man, police said.

Police recovered a shell casing under a car and fingerprints from the homeowner’s car, where the pair had been crouching, the homeowner told police. A print was later matched with Marentez, police said.

At the time, the homeowner didn't know who the pair were, according to police.

Then, on Oct. 9, police found Marentez and Colon-Rodriguez near the 600 block of North Marshall Street while responding to a report of two people shooting BB guns.

Marentez had a stolen 9mm handgun, police said.

Through testing, police preliminarily linked the recovered shell casing from Oct. 1 to the gun, police said.

And on Oct. 22, the homeowner identified Marentez from a photo lineup, police said.

Marentez and Colon-Rodriguez are each charged with attempted burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary – both first-degree felonies – and loitering and prowling, a misdemeanor.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Marentez also is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and weapons offenses. Colon-Rodriguez also is charged with corrupting a minor.

Marentez was being held without bail at Lancaster County Prison; police were searching for Colon-Rodriguez on Tuesday.

For more Lancaster County crime news: