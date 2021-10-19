A group of Boy Scout volunteers helped at least 100 people take shelter outside Park City Center after a shooting broke out inside the mall on Sunday afternoon, according to Matt Adams, CEO of the Pennsylvania Dutch Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

As hundreds of people were fleeing the mall in the wake of the shooting, Scout volunteers working in the old Sears Auto Center — which the troop uses for storage — guided dozens into the building and helped direct traffic for others leaving in their cars, Adams said.

“There was a lot of quick thinking by the Scouts and the adult volunteers,” Adams, 48, said. “They were helping, just trying to keep people calm and let them know they’re in a safe place.”

The shooting began as two males, who police said knew each other, engaged in an altercation and fought over a gun. One of them, identified by police as a 16-year-old from Lancaster city, shot another person who joined in the fight. Police said a bystander, also armed with a gun, fired shots at the people fighting and hit one of them before police arrived.

The shooting left the 16-year-old suspect, two other men who were fighting over the gun and a woman who had been walking through the mall injured with gunshot wounds, according to police. None of the injuries were life-threatening, and at least two of those shot have already been released from the hospital, police said.

Less than 10 scouts, from different troops in the county, were at the volunteering event on Sunday, Adams said. Volunteers handed out water and kept those sheltering updated on what they were hearing about the shooting, he added.

As of Tuesday, no one had been formally charged in the shooting, though the 16-year-old is hospitalized and in police custody.