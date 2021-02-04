A woman with Lancaster County ties and her husband are accused of systematically abusing and torturing their five children in Lebanon County, making them sleep in bare, dark basement rooms, withholding food and water and beating them if they took too long to eat.

The couple routinely punched and choked the four boys and smacked the girl, the children told Lebanon County’s Children & Youth Agency, though they said the 11-year-old boy -- who was rushed to Hershey Medical Center on Jan. 12 after he was found unresponsive and hypothermic – suffered the worst of it.

The boy, whose body was covered in bruises when he arrived at the hospital, was forced to sleep on a cold stone floor in an empty room, wearing only a diaper, the Lebanon County District Attorney’s office found. The room was locked from the outside, and the boy was forced to urinate in the room and clean it with bleach. If he complained, the bleach was poured over his head. He went days without water and was beaten when he tried to “steal” a drink.

“He received no parental love or comfort,” Lebanon District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said in a statement. “All of our victims suffered at their hands for years with no hope or end in sight. Unable to escape or rescue one another, they each at young ages resigned themselves to merely survive.”

Stephanie Angelette Duncan (whose maiden name was Witman), 42, a 1996 graduate of Manheim Central, and her husband Robert John Duncan, 44, of Cedar Run Road in North Annville Township, each face multiple counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, endangering the welfare of a child, and conspiracy.

The other children, whose ages range from 6 to 15, were monitored by video day and night. If the children slept in a position the Duncans thought was "inappropriate," the children, all of whom had been adopted by the couple, would have to run in place for hours, the district attorney’s office said. The Duncans "created a household of unspeakable fear, violence, torment, and abuse," Hess Graf said.

Stephanie Duncan told hospital staff on Jan. 12 that the 11-year-old went to sleep the night before with a headache. She said she found him unresponsive and cold when she tried to wake him up around noon, according to the district attorney’s office. The boy had significant hypothermia, abnormally low blood pressure, low potassium levels, an electrolyte disturbance and an excessive amount of sodium in his system, Hershey Medical staff told investigators.

Hospital staff also found bruises on the boy’s neck, shoulders, back, abdomen, hip and genitals that “were not consistent with accidental injury,” the district attorney’s office said.

When Stephanie Duncan found the boy unresponsive in his room on Jan. 12, she smacked him, grabbed him by his neck and dragged him up the stairs to a bathroom, according to the district attorney’s office. She forced him into the shower, but he was unable to stand, the district attorney’s office said. She tried to force him to eat, but he vomited.

When she took his temperature, “the thermometer produced a result of ‘low,’” the district attorney’s office said.

The boy’s condition was the result of exposure to the cold, significant fluid restriction, possible ingestion of a sodium-containing liquid such as diluted bleach and physical abuse, the district attorney’s office said.

Without the emergency medical care at Hershey Medical Center, the 11-year-old would have died, investigators said.

‘Disturbing image’ and systematic abuse

Three days after the boy was rushed to the hospital, all five children were removed from the Duncan’s custody by the county’s Children and Youth Agency. The children detailed their abuse to forensic interviewers over the next 10 days, according to the district attorney’s office.

The Duncans regularly punched and strangled the four boys, the children told interviewers. The youngest child, a 6-year-old girl, was often smacked in the mouth. The children said that while the three oldest were abused the most, the 11-year-old was their first target and suffered nearly daily abuse, the district attorney’s office said.

The oldest children slept in separate bedrooms in the basement, investigators found. The 11-year-old's room, which “smelled strongly of bleach,” contained a mattress with bedding directly on top of a concrete floor, a space heater running in the middle of the room pointed at the bed and “very minimal personal items,” and nothing on the walls, according to the district attorney’s office.

The children told investigators that the room of the 11-year-old boy was “entirely fabricated” by the Duncans, the district attorney’s office said. They also said Stephanie directed the oldest child, a 15-year-old, to put a mattress and bedding in the room, as well as other items.

The 11-year-old's room, as investigators found out, was normally completely empty, and he was forced to sleep on a cold concrete floor in only a diaper every night, according to the district attorney’s office. The children told interviewers that a lock was placed on the outside of the door to prevent him from getting out.

Every night, the Duncans forced the children to remove all the lightbulbs in the older kids’ rooms, the district attorney’s office said.

Every room had video cameras in them, and the Duncans monitored the video footage day and night. If the children slept in a position the Duncans thought was ‘inappropriate,’ the children would have to run in place for hours, the district attorney’s office said.

During a forensic review of Stephanie’s phone, investigators found photos of the 11-year-old sleeping seven days before he was rushed to the hospital, the district attorney’s office said.

“The photo depicts the disturbing image of (the boy) face down on the concrete floor, clothed only in a diaper, in his empty bedroom,” according to the district attorney’s office.

The Duncans rarely allowed him to exit his room and use the bathroom, forcing him to urinate in his room often, the district attorney’s office said. Afterward, the Duncans forced him to clean it with bleach and then run in place as the bleach dried.

If he complained about the bleach, Stephanie would pour it over his head, the district attorney’s office said.

The children also told investigators that before the 11-year-old was hospitalized, he was locked in his bedroom, and his diet consisted of oatmeal, peanut butter and carrots, according to the district attorney’s office. The boy would go for days at a time without water – one time when he was caught “stealing” water from the sink, Robert Duncan choked him until he “fell over and gasped for air multiple times,” the district attorney’s office said.

Court documents revealed that the last time the 11-year-old boy was outside of his locked room was on Christmas Day 2019, according to PennLive. He didn’t get any presents that year, just a note from Santa, saying he was bad “for peeing and pooping.”

One of the Duncans’ neighbors told PennLive and Lebanon Daily News that he would see the boy being forced to sit out in the hot sun, crying. In the winter, Stephanie would also force the children to sit outside in the cold.

The neighbor told reporters that he and other neighbors had called Child Protective Services numerous times over the years to report abuse, according to PennLive.

Stephanie and Robert Duncan are in Lebanon County Prison after failing to pay $250,000 monetary bail. Stephanie is facing 30 criminal charges — 20 of which are felonies; Robert is facing 28 total charges — 18 of those are felonies. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 11.